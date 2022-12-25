Dera Police lock up 110 motorcycles, arrest 32 accused; recover ammunition, narcotics

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The Dera police claimed to have arrested 32 accused, recovering arms, ammunition and narcotics from them besides 110 motorcycles were locked up during snap-checking at various places across the district.

According to a police spokesman, on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib, the district police have carried out snap-checking at all entry and exit points and other sensitive places in the district.

Under the supervision of DSPs, snap-checking teams led by SHOs were checking suspicious vehicles and persons while taking safety measures.

The police locked up 110 motorcycles without number plates in police stations besides the tinted glasses were removed from 148 vehicles.

The police have arrested 32 accused and recovered three pistols, 25 cartridges, one litre of liquor and 48-gram hashish from them.

The main purpose of snap-checking is to maintain law and order, to ensure the safety of life and property of the people and to create a sense of security among the masses.

In a statement, the DPO said the D.I.Khan Police was standing by for the safety of people and requested them to fully cooperate with the police officials and immediately report any suspicious activity to the local police or control room at phone number 0966-9280325.