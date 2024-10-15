Open Menu

Dera Police Making All Out Efforts To Control Crime

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Dera police making all out efforts to control crime

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Dera police were making tangible measures to control crimes from the society and arrest of absconders in the area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar division Usman Khalid on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office in this regard which was also attended by SDPO Kulachi Circle Inam Ullah Khan, SHO Hathala Asmat Ullah, SHO Kulachi Muhammad Yousaf and Incharges of different police check posts of the area.

During the meeting, the SP instructed all officers and officials to further improve the checking process in their respective circles, police stations and checkpoints to ensure the arrest of criminals and absconders.

He also emphasized the need for strict action against the smuggling of NCP goods at check posts.

He warned that the strict action would be taken against any officer or personnel found negligent in their duties so that the law and order could be maintained in the area.

