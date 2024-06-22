Open Menu

Dera Police Nab 10 Outlaws, Recover Stolen Bike, Weapons, Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Dera Police nab 10 outlaws, recover stolen bike, weapons, drugs

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against the criminal elements arrested ten accused involved in various crimes and recovered stolen motorcycle, drugs and weapons from their possession in the limits of Dera Town police station on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, Dera District Police continued crackdown against criminal elements involved in illegal activities on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood.

Police Station Dera Town under the leadership of SDPO Saddar Circle Imranullah Khattak along with SHO Gul Sher Khan apprehended two accused involved in several incidents of theft and robbery cases identified as Umar Gul son of Jahangir Baloch resident of Lunda Para and Mohammad Nasir son of Khudabakhsh resident of Malana. The police recovered 1 stolen motorcycle, and and cash money amounting 35 thousand rupees from their possession.

During another action, team of Dera Town police station recovered 760 grams of hashish from the accused Bilal son of Amanullah resident of Nawab and arrested the accused as per the rules.

Similarly, Mujeeb son of Muhammad Hayat resident of Zafarabad Colony was arrested and 315 grams of ice recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Ismail was arrested and police recovered 30-bore pistol with five cartridges from his possession. Police also detained 05 suspects from different localities.

Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.

Dera police have accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Robbery Nasir Circle Saddar Umar Gul Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function p ..

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

28 minutes ago
 Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

1 hour ago
 ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

15 hours ago
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

15 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

15 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

15 hours ago
 Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promotin ..

Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood

15 hours ago
 RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' ..

RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan