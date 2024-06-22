Dera Police Nab 10 Outlaws, Recover Stolen Bike, Weapons, Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against the criminal elements arrested ten accused involved in various crimes and recovered stolen motorcycle, drugs and weapons from their possession in the limits of Dera Town police station on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, Dera District Police continued crackdown against criminal elements involved in illegal activities on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood.
Police Station Dera Town under the leadership of SDPO Saddar Circle Imranullah Khattak along with SHO Gul Sher Khan apprehended two accused involved in several incidents of theft and robbery cases identified as Umar Gul son of Jahangir Baloch resident of Lunda Para and Mohammad Nasir son of Khudabakhsh resident of Malana. The police recovered 1 stolen motorcycle, and and cash money amounting 35 thousand rupees from their possession.
During another action, team of Dera Town police station recovered 760 grams of hashish from the accused Bilal son of Amanullah resident of Nawab and arrested the accused as per the rules.
Similarly, Mujeeb son of Muhammad Hayat resident of Zafarabad Colony was arrested and 315 grams of ice recovered from his possession.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Imran son of Muhammad Ismail was arrested and police recovered 30-bore pistol with five cartridges from his possession. Police also detained 05 suspects from different localities.
Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.
Dera police have accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them, the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dacoits loot gold ornaments, torture minor girls7 seconds ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest decoits40 minutes ago
-
Students of GIFT witness NA proceedings1 hour ago
-
Man electrocuted2 hours ago
-
8th death anniversary of Amjad Sabri observed2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 255,000 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
One killed, another injured in car accident2 hours ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh2 hours ago
-
PRDS holds workshop for government school teachers2 hours ago
-
Vehicles fined for overcharging passengers2 hours ago
-
Farmer electrocuted in agriculture field2 hours ago
-
Ex-husband kills couple in Kot Adu2 hours ago