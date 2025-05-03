Dera police nab 13 suspects in targeted search operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The district police have arrested 13 individuals during a targeted search and strike operation conducted in City Circle and Suburb areas on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, the operation was carried out under the supervision of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada and led by ASP Muhammad Noman and DSP Muhammad Adnan while SHOs Asghar Khan Wazir and Sanaullah Baloch, along with other police personnel, participated in the coordinated effort.

During the operation, the police teams searched residential areas and established road checkpoints to inspect vehicles and individuals.

As a result, five suspects were detained for suspicious conduct, while three individuals were booked under violations of the National Action Plan.

In a separate action, five accused were found in possession of narcotics and ammunition, including 395 grams of Ice drug, 200 grams of cannabis, 541 grams of heroin, and six rounds of cartridges. The police have registered separate cases against the suspects and launched further investigations.

The police spokesperson said that the Dera Ismail Khan Police remain committed to eliminating criminal elements and maintaining peace in the region through continued operations.