Dera Police Nab 2 Drug Pushers, Recover Over 1.3 Kg Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Dera police nab 2 drug pushers, recover over 1.3 kg narcotics

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Dera police have arrested two drug peddlers recovering over 1.3 kilograms of narcotics during ongoing crackdown on criminal elements.

According to police spokesman, a team of Dera Town police station led by SHO Amanullah Baloch apprehended accused drug peddler Zulqarnain son of Sank Khan and recovered 1,170 grams of hashish and a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

In a separate action, Abdul Khaliq son of Akhtar Khan was arrested with 119 grams of Ice drug.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.

DPO Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada reaffirmed the police department’s commitment to conducting impartial and relentless operations against drug traffickers and other criminal networks across the district.

