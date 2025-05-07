Dera Police Nab Eight Accused Including Three Women Involved In Immoral Activities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Dera police have rounded up eight suspects including three women involved in immoral activities, police said on Wednesday.
According to police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, the crackdown against the criminal elements has been intensified in order to eliminate the criminal elements and activities from the city.
He said the special efforts were also taken against the accused involved in immoral activities.
During the ongoing crackdown, the Cantt police team arrested eight accused including three women involved in immoral activities. The arrested accused included Asmat Ullah, Niaz, Muhammad Umar, Najeeb Ullah, Muhammad Arshad, Yasmin, Shamshad and Saba. The police also recovered three bottles of liquor and Rs 12,000 cash from them.
The case have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
