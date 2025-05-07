Open Menu

Dera Police Nab Eight Accused Including Three Women Involved In Immoral Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Dera police nab eight accused including three women involved in immoral activities

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Dera police have rounded up eight suspects including three women involved in immoral activities, police said on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, the crackdown against the criminal elements has been intensified in order to eliminate the criminal elements and activities from the city.

He said the special efforts were also taken against the accused involved in immoral activities.

During the ongoing crackdown, the Cantt police team arrested eight accused including three women involved in immoral activities. The arrested accused included Asmat Ullah, Niaz, Muhammad Umar, Najeeb Ullah, Muhammad Arshad, Yasmin, Shamshad and Saba. The police also recovered three bottles of liquor and Rs 12,000 cash from them.

The case have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Recent Stories

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

28 minutes ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

36 minutes ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

19 hours ago
District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

19 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

19 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

19 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

19 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan