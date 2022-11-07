UrduPoint.com

Dera Police, NET Foil Drug Smuggling Bid, Recover 14.4 Kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Dera Police, NET foil drug smuggling bid, recover 14.4 kg hashish

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Dera Police on Monday foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered 14.4 kilogram hashish from a 'Qingqi Rickshaw' here at the Mughalkot check post.

According to police spokesman, the police team led by SDPO Darazinda Sagheer Gilani and Mughalkot police station SHO Rehmat Ullah Khan along with Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) stopped a Qingqi Rickshaw, which was coming from Zhob and heading towards Dera Ismail Khan.

During the checking of the three-wheeler, the police recovered 14.4-kilogram hashish packed in 12 packets of yellow tape which were skillfully hidden in the secret cavities of the Qingqi Rickshaw.

The rickshaw Driver introduced himself as Hazrat Ullah son of Pir Ghulam Marwat resident of Wandha-Lali, Tehsil Paharpur. The police arrested the driver and registered a case against him.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Zhob Dera Ismail Khan Post From

Recent Stories

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaull ..

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaullah closed

5 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

28 minutes ago
 Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

51 minutes ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

3 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.