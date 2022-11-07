Dera Police, NET foil drug smuggling bid, recover 14.4 kg hashish

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Dera Police on Monday foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered 14.4 kilogram hashish from a 'Qingqi Rickshaw' here at the Mughalkot check post.

According to police spokesman, the police team led by SDPO Darazinda Sagheer Gilani and Mughalkot police station SHO Rehmat Ullah Khan along with Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) stopped a Qingqi Rickshaw, which was coming from Zhob and heading towards Dera Ismail Khan.

During the checking of the three-wheeler, the police recovered 14.4-kilogram hashish packed in 12 packets of yellow tape which were skillfully hidden in the secret cavities of the Qingqi Rickshaw.

The rickshaw Driver introduced himself as Hazrat Ullah son of Pir Ghulam Marwat resident of Wandha-Lali, Tehsil Paharpur. The police arrested the driver and registered a case against him.