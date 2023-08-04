(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held on 'National Police Martyrs Day' here Friday to pay tributes to the police martyrs who laid down their lives for maintaining peace and protection of the country.

The ceremony was held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines where District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani was chief guest.

Besides, families of martyred and Ghazi personnel, a large number of police jawans, officers including SP Iftikhar Shah, ASP Ali Abdullah Khalid, DSP Headquarters Syed Asghar Ali Shah, DSP Hafiz Muhammad Adnan, DSP Sardar Alamgir, DSP Legal Muhammad Imran Kundi, DSP(FRP) Salim Tariq and DSP Investigation Anwar Khan attended the event.

On the occasion, the children of the martyrs paid their respects to the police martyrs by presenting speeches and tableaus, highlighting their sacrifices.

Addressing the ceremony, DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani paid rich tributes to the everlasting sacrifices of police martyrs and added, "today, we are sitting in the atmosphere of peace due to the sacrifices of the martyrs and Ghazis".

He said that the police were determined to protect the lives of the people and maintain peace adding that terrorism would be eliminated in all its forms. He said that the families of the martyrs would not be left alone and every possible support would be extended to them.

Meanwhile, Fateh Khawani was held at police stations, police lines, Rescue 15 and other offices to pray for the departed souls of martyrs. They also prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.