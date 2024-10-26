Dera police officials reviews security arrangements at High Court, judicial complex

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The senior police officials on Thursday visited and reviewed security arrangements at High Court, Judicial complex and District courts here on Saturday.

SSP security division Abdul Samad Khan accompanied by DSP Security Alamgir Khan and DSP Headquarters Chan Shah visited the important places including High Court, Judicial complex and District courts and checked the security arrangements.

During the inspection, he directed that more steps should be taken for ensuring further improvement in the security of these important places keeping in view the security situation in the region.

Senior Police officials requested citizens to be vigilant and inform the police if they observe any suspicious activity.