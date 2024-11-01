Dera police officials reviews security arrangements

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The senior police officials visited and reviewed security arrangements at Nadra office and courts in the limits of Paroa Circle.

SSP security division Abdul Samad Khan accompanied by DSP Paroa Noor Haider Khan and SHO Paroa Gul Sher Khan visited important places including the Nadra office, court building and checked the security arrangements.

During the inspection, he directed that more steps should be taken to ensure further improvement in the security of these important places keeping in view the security situation in the region.

Senior Police officials requested citizens to be vigilant and inform the police if they observe any suspicious activity.