Open Menu

Dera Police Officials Reviews Security Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Dera police officials reviews security arrangements

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The senior police officials visited and reviewed security arrangements at Nadra office and courts in the limits of Paroa Circle.

SSP security division Abdul Samad Khan accompanied by DSP Paroa Noor Haider Khan and SHO Paroa Gul Sher Khan visited important places including the Nadra office, court building and checked the security arrangements.

During the inspection, he directed that more steps should be taken to ensure further improvement in the security of these important places keeping in view the security situation in the region.

Senior Police officials requested citizens to be vigilant and inform the police if they observe any suspicious activity.

Related Topics

Police Circle Court

Recent Stories

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

14 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

14 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

14 hours ago
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

14 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

14 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

14 hours ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

14 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

14 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan