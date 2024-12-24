Dera Police Organizes Ceremony In Connection With Christmas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A special ceremony was held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, DI Khan in connection with Christmas for the Christian community serving in the police department.
The event was attended by employees belonging to Christian community along with their families, SP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab Khan, DSP Headquarters Dera Chan Shah, Pay Officer of district police Mueen Nawaz and others.
District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and said that all available resources were being utilized for peaceful conduct of Christmas events.
He said that adequate arrangements were made for maintaining peace and order so that the Christian community could celebrate their religious festival in a peaceful manner.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree
Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders
Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..
Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025
Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025
ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..
International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Raza vows foolproof security for Christmas celebrations1 minute ago
-
Dera police organizes ceremony in connection with Christmas1 minute ago
-
AJK to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's 148th birth anniversary with fervor1 minute ago
-
Australian High Commissioner, KP Governor discuss regional ties, challenges11 minutes ago
-
Civil society groups for action against trans fats(iTFAs) in foods11 minutes ago
-
PTA shares update on 2Africa Submarine Cable System in Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
HEC hosts an online Erasmus+ information session for Pak students21 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh21 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank reviews security arrangements at Christian Hospital for Christmas ceremony21 minutes ago
-
Police seizes non-custom paid cigarettes31 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police to intensify security measures for Christmas, new year eve31 minutes ago
-
33th parents day ceremony held in Cadets college Larkana41 minutes ago