Dera police organizes ceremony in connection with Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A special ceremony was held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, DI Khan in connection with Christmas for the Christian community serving in the police department.

The event was attended by employees belonging to Christian community along with their families, SP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab Khan, DSP Headquarters Dera Chan Shah, Pay Officer of district police Mueen Nawaz and others.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and said that all available resources were being utilized for peaceful conduct of Christmas events.

He said that adequate arrangements were made for maintaining peace and order so that the Christian community could celebrate their religious festival in a peaceful manner.

APP/akt