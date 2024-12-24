Open Menu

Dera Police Organizes Ceremony In Connection With Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Dera police organizes ceremony in connection with Christmas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A special ceremony was held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, DI Khan in connection with Christmas for the Christian community serving in the police department.

The event was attended by employees belonging to Christian community along with their families, SP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab Khan, DSP Headquarters Dera Chan Shah, Pay Officer of district police Mueen Nawaz and others.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and said that all available resources were being utilized for peaceful conduct of Christmas events.

He said that adequate arrangements were made for maintaining peace and order so that the Christian community could celebrate their religious festival in a peaceful manner.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Christmas Christian Event All

Recent Stories

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

1 minute ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

16 minutes ago
 Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

46 minutes ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

46 minutes ago
 Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

46 minutes ago
 PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

53 minutes ago
Indian businesses top list of new companies joinin ..

Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..

1 hour ago
 Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' fi ..

Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines

1 hour ago
 UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in ..

UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability effor ..

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation implements 75 p ..

International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan