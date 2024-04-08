Dera police, Pakistan army conduct joint operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The district police along with Pakistan army conducted joint strike and search operation at various areas of the district to maintain peace amidst possible security risks.

According to police spokesman, various law enforcement agencies including the district police, Pakistan army, elite forces, lady constables, and other heavily equipped personnel took part in the operation which were conducted in line with a special directive of District Police Officer(DPO) Dera, Nasir Mehmood in view of potential security threats.

The law enforcement forces took action against proclaimed offenders, narcotics dealers, illegal arms ammunition and suspected individuals.

Moreover, meetings were held with elders and dignitaries of those areas to inform local police about any illegal activities observed within their respective areas.