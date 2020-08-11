Dera police prepare foolproof security plan for Muharram

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The district police have prepared a robust security plan to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram in the district.

Under the plan, additional check posts have been established at exit and entry points of the district with deployment of heavy contingent of police. CCTV cameras have been installed at key places of the city to monitor movements of people and avoid any untoward incident.

The bomb disposal squads are regularly conducing sweeping of key areas and sniffing dogs were used in this regard to prevent any mishap.

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Wahid Mehmood is personally monitoring the entire situation and ensuring strong coordination among all relevant departments.

As part of security measures, the district has been divided into four zones comprising a total of ten sectors.

As many as 6871 police personnel including three SPs, 13 DSPs, 13 inspectors, 90 sub-inspectors, 160 assistant sub-inspectors, 712 head constables, 5879 constables have been deployed to maintain security. While special commandos of the Elite Force have been also been deputed to tackle security related challenges.

Moreover, a joint command post has been established to ensure coordination among law enforcement agencies and administrative departments.

The administration has imposed section 144 to maintain pace during Muharram ul Harram.

The police have intensified search and strike operation in the district. It has been decided to suspend mobile phone service during mourning processions.

The DPO has hoped that religious leaders of all schools of thought would play their due role in maintaining peace during Muharram.