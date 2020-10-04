UrduPoint.com
Dera Police Prepare Security Plan For Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A)

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Dera police prepare security plan for Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A)

DI KHAN, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) ::The district police on Sunday finalized a security plan to maintain peace during observing of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

According to the plan, 500 police personnel would be performing duty to provide security to people.

Secret cameras would be monitoring at various places of the district to avert any untoward incident.

Police patrolling has been intensified at areas near Imambargahs, and routes of mourning processions. While Civil Defence, Police and other security forces would jointly provide security to mourners through deployment of 18 riders.

The district police have also intensified search and strike operation against anti-social elements. The DPO has appealed people to abide by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set for corona virus.

He also urged them to cooperate with police by keeping eye on suspicious persons, vehicles or things. People may contact police in emergency while bomb disposal squads will be performing their duty and will conduct sweeping of Imambargahs and main routes.

