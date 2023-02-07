Dera police 'ready to face' any situation with courage: RPO

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Dera Muhammad Saleem Marwat on Tuesday said the regional police was a professional and courageous force that has always played its role on the front line in difficult situations.

He stated this during his visit to Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera to check the security situation while District Police Officer Muhammad Shoaib also accompanied him.

The RPO said that the morale of policemen was high and they were "always ready to face all kinds of situations", adding, the anti-social elements could not demoralize them.

He said the anti-social elements do not deserve any concession and they would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

No effort will be spared to ensure the safety of the people of Dera and provide them with a peaceful environment as a peaceful society was a guarantee to the development and prosperity of any area, Marwat stressed.

The RPO thoroughly inspected the offices, mess, residential barracks and other sections of the police lines.

He also visited the newly established CTD police station building and police hospital in Police Lines and inspected the facilities.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure the immediate provision of the best medical facilities to the policemen in the hospital in case of emergency.

On this occasion, the RPO Dera made a detailed review of the security arrangements of the police lines and met with the on-duty police jawans. He also checked their weapons and ammunition.

He instructed the on-duty policemen to stay alert at all times during duty and all measures should be adopted for their self-protection. The regional police chief directed them to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets during duty hours besides keeping a close watch on suspicious persons and activities.