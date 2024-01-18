Dera Police Recover 21300 Ltr NCP Diesel
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :District police arrested three accused and recovered 21300 litres of NCP diesel in the limits of various police stations here on Thursday.
According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the district police conducted crackdown on illegal diesel agencies and smugglers in the limits of Chaudhwan Police Station, Shaheed Nawab Police Station and Daraban Police Station.
During the action, Chaudhwan police station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari stopped a Hino truck, during the checking police seized 15000 litres of Iranian diesel.
Similarly, Shaheed Nawab Khan police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Younus Khan and Saifullah Khan during the checking of vehicle, 6000 litres of NCP diesel recovered and arrested two accused.
Meanwhile, Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan conducted successful operations against the smuggling of Iranian diesel and recovered about 300 liters of diesel from 10 plastic cans and arrested two persons.
The value of recovered NCP Iranian diesel was estimated at six million rupees. Police registered the separate cases against the accused and later handed over the seized NCP diesel to custom authorities.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Second dose of Nitrogenous fertilizers better only if applied within 55-60 days of wheat sowing3 minutes ago
-
SSP directs personnel to ensure public safety12 minutes ago
-
8 fuel agencies, LPG decanting shops sealed12 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary inspects upgradation of hospitals12 minutes ago
-
Observers urged to follow ECP issued code of conduct12 minutes ago
-
DC checks fare charged from passengers at general bus stand12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Estonia envoys in UK discuss trade, public diplomacy12 minutes ago
-
Paper factory's boiler sealed12 minutes ago
-
AC visits sanitation & cleanliness in different roads, residential areas12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs crackdown against fake fertilizers mafia13 minutes ago
-
Dense fog to continue over plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh: PMD13 minutes ago
-
Five-member dacoit gang busted13 minutes ago