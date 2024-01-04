Open Menu

Dera Police Recover 8347 Liters Fuel During Crackdown Against Illegal Fuel Agencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The district police have recovered 7405 liters of Diesel and 942 liters of petrol during ongoing crackdown against illegal fuel agencies across the district.

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani a crackdown has been launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district.

The police have registered cases against 43 persons involved in the business of illegal fuel in different areas of the district.

During the crackdown, the police also recovered 20 fuel units, 92 Plastic Tanks and 113 bottles.

DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said indiscriminate legal actions would be continued against the business of illegal fuel.

