Dera Police Recover Abducted Boy
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Dera police claimed to have recovered a six-year-old boy from his kidnappers within 24-hours of the abduction and arrested two of the kidnappers.
According to police spokesman, the minor was kidnapped for ransom from Syed-Aliaan area of Paharpur Tehsil.
He said following the directions of Acting District Police Officer Tayyab Jan, police party recovered the boy from agricultural lands of Syed-Aliaan area. The police also arrested two kidnappers of the six-member gang while the four others escaped from the scene.
The police were interrogating the arrested accused while raids were being conducted to arrest their other four accomplices named Nasar Ullah, Gulzaman alias Lattu, Farman Ullah and Zeir Khan.
Later, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Sohni Saleem and SP Paharup Gohar Ali Khan handed over the recovered boy to the heirs.
APP/akt
