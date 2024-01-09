Open Menu

Dera Police Recover Over 12 Kg Hashish From A House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2024 | 05:38 PM

The district police have recovered over 12 kilograms of hashish and arrested an accused drug dealer during a raid at house located in Hanif Town on Diyal road here

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The district police have recovered over 12 kilograms of hashish and arrested an accused drug dealer during a raid at house located in Hanif Town on Diyal road here.

According to police spokesman, a team of Cantt police station led by SHO Gulsher Khan, taking action on a tip off, raided a house in Hanif Town on Diyal road.

During the raid, the police recovered 12.525 kilograms of hashish from the house. The police also arrested accused Tariq Bangash, who was residing in the house on rent basis.

