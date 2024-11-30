Open Menu

Dera Police Recover Over 4kg Drugs: 7 Drug Peddlers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Dera police recover over 4kg drugs: 7 drug peddlers arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Dera police while conducting the operation managed to recovers over 4.2 kg drugs and arrested seven drug peddlers in the limits of Cantt police station on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood operations against the drug peddlers are continue indiscriminately.

Cantt Police under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Muhammad Sibtain while conducting operations against drug peddlers and criminal elements, seized 220 grams of heroin from the possession of Muhammad Irfan son of Abdul Rahman Baloch resident of Muriyali.

250 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of Muhammad Ishaq son of Riaz Hussain resident of Mariyali, and 250 grams of heroin recovered from Muhammad Dilawar son of Gul Khan Awan resident of Baranabad.

Similarly, Police arrested another drug peddler Muhammad Waqas son of Rehmatullah Khan and recovered 310 grams of ice and 230 grams of hashish from his possession. Sulman son of Safdar resident of Dewala arrested and police recovered 105 grams of ice from his possession.

Meanwhile, during another operation police arrested Faheem son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Mariyali and 2305 grams of hashish, 410 grams of ice and a 30-bore pistol with ammunition were recovered from his possession.

While during the action police arrested wanted criminal Muhammad Zaman son of Sher Zaman resident of Kachi Paind Khan.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Nasir Circle Criminals From

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

4 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

16 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

16 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

16 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

16 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

16 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

16 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

16 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan