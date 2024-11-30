Dera Police Recover Over 4kg Drugs: 7 Drug Peddlers Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Dera police while conducting the operation managed to recovers over 4.2 kg drugs and arrested seven drug peddlers in the limits of Cantt police station on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood operations against the drug peddlers are continue indiscriminately.
Cantt Police under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Muhammad Sibtain while conducting operations against drug peddlers and criminal elements, seized 220 grams of heroin from the possession of Muhammad Irfan son of Abdul Rahman Baloch resident of Muriyali.
250 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of Muhammad Ishaq son of Riaz Hussain resident of Mariyali, and 250 grams of heroin recovered from Muhammad Dilawar son of Gul Khan Awan resident of Baranabad.
Similarly, Police arrested another drug peddler Muhammad Waqas son of Rehmatullah Khan and recovered 310 grams of ice and 230 grams of hashish from his possession. Sulman son of Safdar resident of Dewala arrested and police recovered 105 grams of ice from his possession.
Meanwhile, during another operation police arrested Faheem son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Mariyali and 2305 grams of hashish, 410 grams of ice and a 30-bore pistol with ammunition were recovered from his possession.
While during the action police arrested wanted criminal Muhammad Zaman son of Sher Zaman resident of Kachi Paind Khan.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
