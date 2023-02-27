UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Recover Seven-year-old Kidnapped Girl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Dera police recover seven-year-old kidnapped girl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police have recovered a seven-year-old girl who was kidnapped six days ago and arrested her alleged Afghan-origin kidnapper.

According to a police spokesman, a Dera Town Police team, led by Station House Officer(SHO) Gul Sher Khan, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saddar circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan, successfully solved the kidnapping case by recovering the seven-year-old girl and nabbing an accused identified as Naqool Khan, who is traced back to Afghanistan.

Separately, Paharpur police arrested a suspect identified as Sabtain on multiple charges and registered a case against him.

In another action, the police arrested Dildar on charges of aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in the Wanda Nirkani area. The police recovered a 30-bore pistol with ammunition from him. A case was registered while further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

