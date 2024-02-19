Open Menu

Dera Police Recover Snatched Car

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The district police have recovered a car that was snatched from a citizen a month back in the limits of Yarik police station, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He said the Yarik police received secret information that two accused named Shahab Ali and Javed islam were travelling towards Dera Ismail Khan from Lakki Marwat on a car which was snatched a month ago.

The police created a blockade on Bannu road near Chunda. The accused, after seeing the police, turned the car into hilly areas however the police started to follow them.

Later, the police found and took into custody the car bearing number (AUA-158) parked in that area while the accused managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the hilly area.

