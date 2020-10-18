Dera police recovered 2kg hashish

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on tip off arrested a drug smuggler and recovered two kilogram hashish from his procession, said police on Sunday.

Yarak police was informed that an alleged drug smuggler was travelling from Bannu to Dera Ismail Khan along with two kilogram hashish.

The police on Chunda police check-post stopped the passenger wagon and recovered hashish from one Ziafat Ullah son of Niaz Marjan resident of Mir Ali North Waziristan. Police registered case under Anti-narcotics Act.