Dera Police Recovered Kidnapped Child From Free Flour Distribution Point

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 09:27 PM

The district police after six hours of hectic search recovered a minor child who was kidnapped from a free flour distribution point at Baiskhi ground and handed him over to his parents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police after six hours of hectic search recovered a minor child who was kidnapped from a free flour distribution point at Baiskhi ground and handed him over to his parents.

According to police, a woman wife of Muhammad Zubair resident of Arra Road had gone to Baisakhi Ground to get free flour and handed her child to a close relative girl as she went to get the commodity.

After she left, two unknown women came and snatched the child from the girl and ran away.

On receiving the information about the incident, Regional Police Officer Dera and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani took immediate notice and formed a special police team and assigned the task of recovering the child.

On which the police team started the investigation on the latest scientific and technical basis and the child was recovered and handed over to the parents within six hours with an effective strategy.

Parents, and residents of the area appreciated the police force for recovering the child. RPO, and DPO had also awarded cash and commendation certificates to police personnel for showing best performance.

