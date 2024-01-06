Dera police recovers 3453 liters fuel during crackdown against illegal fuel agencies

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The district police have recovered 3018 liters of diesel and 435 liters of petrol on the fourth day of the ongoing crackdown against illegal fuel agencies across the district.

According to a police spokesman on Saturday, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani a crackdown has been launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district.

The police have registered cases against 17 persons involved in the business of illegal fuel in different areas of the district.

During the crackdown, the police also recovered 5 fuel units, 56 plastic tanks and 10 bottles.

The DPO said that indiscriminate legal actions would be continued against the business of illegal fuel.