Dera Police recovers abducted child

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Dera Police rescued 14-year-old Haider Ali, who was kidnapped on February 01, 2025 in the limits of Shorkot police station.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada along with SP City Tayyab Jan, SDPO Mohammad Nauman, SHO Khanzada Khan on Friday told the media during the press conference that on February 01, 2025, unknown persons kidnapped Haider Ali, aged 14 years, in the limits of Shorkot police station.

In which ASP Muhammad Nauman along with SHO Cadet Khanzada Khan with police team carried out a successful operation on modern technical basis and traced the gang of kidnappers and recovered the abducted child Haider Ali son of Malik Arif resident of Mandhran kalan.

The DPO said that District Police is taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of the public. No exception will be made to kidnappers and criminal elements, he added.