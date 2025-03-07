Dera Police Recovers Abducted Child
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM
Dera Police rescued 14-year-old Haider Ali, who was kidnapped on February 01, 2025 in the limits of Shorkot police station
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Dera Police rescued 14-year-old Haider Ali, who was kidnapped on February 01, 2025 in the limits of Shorkot police station.
District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada along with SP City Tayyab Jan, SDPO Mohammad Nauman, SHO Khanzada Khan on Friday told the media during the press conference that on February 01, 2025, unknown persons kidnapped Haider Ali, aged 14 years, in the limits of Shorkot police station.
In which ASP Muhammad Nauman along with SHO Cadet Khanzada Khan with police team carried out a successful operation on modern technical basis and traced the gang of kidnappers and recovered the abducted child Haider Ali son of Malik Arif resident of Mandhran kalan.
The DPO said that District Police is taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of the public. No exception will be made to kidnappers and criminal elements, he added.
Recent Stories
DC orders seats allocation for women in passenger vehicles
National Outreach Program for Higher Education faculty training held at UoA DI K ..
8 retailers arrested, shops sealed
Shafqat Shah appeals business community for Ramadan relief
Encroachments removed, 9 arrested in Quetta operation
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence ..
ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials
Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost child with parents
Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized
Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab
Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of gas during Ramadan
Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders seats allocation for women in passenger vehicles25 seconds ago
-
National Outreach Program for Higher Education faculty training held at UoA DI Khan26 seconds ago
-
8 retailers arrested, shops sealed28 seconds ago
-
Shafqat Shah appeals business community for Ramadan relief30 seconds ago
-
Encroachments removed, 9 arrested in Quetta operation31 seconds ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence in patient care3 minutes ago
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials3 minutes ago
-
Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost child with parents3 minutes ago
-
Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of gas during Ramadan10 minutes ago
-
Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur10 minutes ago
-
Action launched against profiteers10 minutes ago