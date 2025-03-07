Open Menu

Dera Police Recovers Abducted Child

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM

Dera Police recovers abducted child

Dera Police rescued 14-year-old Haider Ali, who was kidnapped on February 01, 2025 in the limits of Shorkot police station

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Dera Police rescued 14-year-old Haider Ali, who was kidnapped on February 01, 2025 in the limits of Shorkot police station.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada along with SP City Tayyab Jan, SDPO Mohammad Nauman, SHO Khanzada Khan on Friday told the media during the press conference that on February 01, 2025, unknown persons kidnapped Haider Ali, aged 14 years, in the limits of Shorkot police station.

In which ASP Muhammad Nauman along with SHO Cadet Khanzada Khan with police team carried out a successful operation on modern technical basis and traced the gang of kidnappers and recovered the abducted child Haider Ali son of Malik Arif resident of Mandhran kalan.

The DPO said that District Police is taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of the public. No exception will be made to kidnappers and criminal elements, he added.

Recent Stories

DC orders seats allocation for women in passenger ..

DC orders seats allocation for women in passenger vehicles

25 seconds ago
 National Outreach Program for Higher Education fac ..

National Outreach Program for Higher Education faculty training held at UoA DI K ..

26 seconds ago
 8 retailers arrested, shops sealed

8 retailers arrested, shops sealed

28 seconds ago
 Shafqat Shah appeals business community for Ramada ..

Shafqat Shah appeals business community for Ramadan relief

30 seconds ago
 Encroachments removed, 9 arrested in Quetta operat ..

Encroachments removed, 9 arrested in Quetta operation

31 seconds ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique vows zero tolerance for negligence ..

3 minutes ago
ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers off ..

ITP organizes road safety workshop for Rangers officials

3 minutes ago
 Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost chil ..

Virtual Center for Child Safety reunites lost child with parents

3 minutes ago
 Women’s contribution to polio eradication recogn ..

Women’s contribution to polio eradication recognized

3 minutes ago
 Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab

Early cotton sowing in full swing in South Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of ..

Sindh Governor directs SSGC MD to ensure supply of gas during Ramadan

10 minutes ago
 Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur

Javed Jabbar visits SALU Khairpur

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan