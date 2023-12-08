Dera police recovers abducted girl

The police have recovered an abducted seven-year-old girl and arrested two of her alleged kidnappers, police spokesman said here Friday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The police have recovered an abducted seven-year-old girl and arrested two of her alleged kidnappers, police spokesman said here Friday.

Dera police spokesman said that Muridan Bibi wife of Parveiz, resident of village Budh yesterday registered a complaint in Hathala police station that Yunus son of Ramzan and Ayesha Bibi wife of Muhammad Ramzan resident of village Budh have kidnapped my seven years old daughter Umira Bibi. As soon as the information was received, District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani directed the police throughout the district to immediately recover the abducted girl.

On these directions, Kirri Khasor police station SHO Malik Imran with police team took immediate action on the secret information about the presence of the abducted girl and recovered the abducted girl and arrested the alleged kidnappers Muhammad Ramzan and Ayesha Bibi as per the rules and handed over to the Hathala police station for further legal action and investigation.