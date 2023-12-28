Open Menu

Dera Police Repulse Terrorist Attack On Checkpost

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Dera police repulse terrorist attack on checkpost

The district police repulsed a terrorist attack on a checkpost within limits of Dera Town Police Station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The district police repulsed a terrorist attack on a checkpost within limits of Dera Town Police Station.

According to a police spokesman militants stormed Abba Shaheed police check post with automatic weapons and hand-grenade late the previous night.

The attack was successfully foiled by the valiant police personnel and the terrorists were forced to flee in the darkness of the night.

He said no casualties occurred due to the attack.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Post

Recent Stories

District, Sessions Judge visits DHQ Civil Hospital

District, Sessions Judge visits DHQ Civil Hospital

8 minutes ago
 KP cabinet approves Rs. 60 million for medical tra ..

KP cabinet approves Rs. 60 million for medical transplantation regulatory author ..

7 minutes ago
 ECP dismisses petition against Fawad's removal fro ..

ECP dismisses petition against Fawad's removal from cabinet

7 minutes ago
 40pc population suffering from malnutrition: UAF V ..

40pc population suffering from malnutrition: UAF VC

7 minutes ago
 2-kg Ice seized from passenger

2-kg Ice seized from passenger

7 minutes ago
 No negligence in duty of general elections: Faisal ..

No negligence in duty of general elections: Faisal Uqeli

10 minutes ago
61st annual parents day celebrations held at Cadet ..

61st annual parents day celebrations held at Cadet College Petaro

14 minutes ago
 Country's poultry sector attains international sta ..

Country's poultry sector attains international standards: FCCI

14 minutes ago
 Upgradation of monuments, mausoleums in progress i ..

Upgradation of monuments, mausoleums in progress in Multan

14 minutes ago
 RO reserves decision on Bilawal nomination papers

RO reserves decision on Bilawal nomination papers

14 minutes ago
 ACS orders completion of Children Hospital up-grad ..

ACS orders completion of Children Hospital up-gradation by Dec 31

15 minutes ago
 AC Shalimar checks prices at different areas

AC Shalimar checks prices at different areas

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan