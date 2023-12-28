Dera police repulse terrorist attack on checkpost

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district police repulsed a terrorist attack on a checkpost within limits of Dera Town Police Station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The district police repulsed a terrorist attack on a checkpost within limits of Dera Town Police Station.

According to a police spokesman militants stormed Abba Shaheed police check post with automatic weapons and hand-grenade late the previous night.

The attack was successfully foiled by the valiant police personnel and the terrorists were forced to flee in the darkness of the night.

He said no casualties occurred due to the attack.

APP/slm