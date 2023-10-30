Open Menu

Dera Police Repulse Terrorist Attack On Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Dera police repulse terrorist attack on police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The district police have repulsed a terrorist attack on a police station late Saturday night.

According to police, about 40 unknown militants stormed Hathala police station with modern weapons late at night.

The police promptly and effectively retaliated and an exchange of fire continued for around 40 minutes.

As a result, the attack was successfully repulsed by the valiant police personnel however the terrorists managed to escape while taking full advantage of the darkness.

No casualty occurred due to the attack. The police cordoned off the area and started a search operation as the exchange of fire ceased.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Militants Police Exchange Police Station

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awa ..

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awards in recognition of exceptio ..

21 minutes ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 17th Novemb ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

8 hours ago
Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

18 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

18 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

18 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

18 hours ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

19 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan