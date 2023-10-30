Dera police repulse terrorist attack on police station

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The district police have repulsed a terrorist attack on a police station late Saturday night.

According to police, about 40 unknown militants stormed Hathala police station with modern weapons late at night.

The police promptly and effectively retaliated and an exchange of fire continued for around 40 minutes.

As a result, the attack was successfully repulsed by the valiant police personnel however the terrorists managed to escape while taking full advantage of the darkness.

No casualty occurred due to the attack. The police cordoned off the area and started a search operation as the exchange of fire ceased.