Dera police repulse terrorist attack on police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The district police repulsed a terrorist attack on Chaudhwan police station last night.

According to a police spokesman, the unknown militants attacked the Chaudhwan Police Station with heavy weapons.

The policemen on duty noticed the movement of terrorists through the thermal camera and successfully repelled the attack. However, the terrorists managed to flee by taking advantage of the darkness.

Later, the local people also came out of their homes by making announcements in the Masajid in support of the police against terrorists.