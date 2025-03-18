Open Menu

Dera Police Review Ramazan, Eid-ul-Fitr Security Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) In view of the current situation, a special meeting was held with police officers at District Police Office under the chairmanship of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, the meeting was held to review and maintain law and order and ensure security of densely populated markets during the last days of Ramazan and observance of Eid-ul-Fitr peacefully.

The meeting was attended by All SDPOs including SSP Investigation Dera Muzamal Hussain Shah, SP CTD Iftikhar Ali Shah, SP City Tayyab Jan, SP Sadar Muhammad Nawab Khan, SP Security Dera Asif Mehmood Khan, SP Paharpur Gohar Ali Khan and other police officials and brief the DPO about the security arrangements made for Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

During the meeting, the overall security and traffic arrangements of the city were reviewed, as well as taking practical steps to deal with any untoward incident in a better manner.

During the meeting the DPO stated that the Dera police is utilizing all resources to protect the lives and property of citizens and maintain peace in the city.

He directed to conduct a fresh security audit of all government sensitive and important places, religious places of worship and markets and to prepare a security and traffic plan in light of the recommendations.

