Dera Police Round Up Dozens Of Troublemakers On Eidul Fitr
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 10:30 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The district police have rounded up dozens of youngsters for exploding crackers,resorting to aerial firing and engaging public disturbance on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.
According to police spokesman, The police have launched a strict crackdown against troublemakers to ensure peaceful observance of the religious festival of Eidul Fitr, across the district after the directive of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada.
In this regard, city division police, under the leadership of SP City Tayyib Jan, conducted operations across various police precincts.
He said SDPOs Muhammad Numan, Ali Hamza, and DSP City Muhammad Adnan were also present during these actions, targeting individuals involved in aerial firing, selling firecrackers, and engaging in public disturbances.
He said that these people were detained in police custody, with cases registered against them under relevant sections of the law.
Police officials expressed their commitment to continuing such actions to maintain peace and order in the area, ensuring strict legal action against those involved in such illegal activities.
