Open Menu

Dera Police Round Up Dozens Of Troublemakers On Eidul Fitr

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Dera police round up dozens of troublemakers on Eidul Fitr

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) The district police have rounded up dozens of youngsters for exploding crackers,resorting to aerial firing and engaging public disturbance on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

According to police spokesman, The police have launched a strict crackdown against troublemakers to ensure peaceful observance of the religious festival of Eidul Fitr, across the district after the directive of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada.

In this regard, city division police, under the leadership of SP City Tayyib Jan, conducted operations across various police precincts.

He said SDPOs Muhammad Numan, Ali Hamza, and DSP City Muhammad Adnan were also present during these actions, targeting individuals involved in aerial firing, selling firecrackers, and engaging in public disturbances.

He said that these people were detained in police custody, with cases registered against them under relevant sections of the law.

Police officials expressed their commitment to continuing such actions to maintain peace and order in the area, ensuring strict legal action against those involved in such illegal activities.

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

2 minutes ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

3 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

3 minutes ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

4 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

4 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

5 minutes ago
 Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli ..

Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

5 minutes ago
 UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ..

UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..

5 minutes ago
 120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa ..

120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Depu ..

UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan