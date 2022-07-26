UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Seek Cooperation Of Traders During Muharram

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 04:30 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Station House Officer (SHO) City Khanzada Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with the traders of Dera and sought their cooperation for maintenance of peace during Muharram ul Haram.

According to a police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Captain (Retd) Najamul Hassnain Liaquat, the City SHO took the traders on board regarding the steps being taken to maintain peace and religious harmony during Muharram.

He appealed to the citizens belonging to all schools of thought, including the business community, to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies, including the police.

The business community assured the SHO of their full cooperation.The SHO said the anti-peace elements wound be dealt with iron hands.

