Dera police seize 5000 liters of Iranian diesel, NCP items

Dera Ismail khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Dera Police have conducted successful operations resulting in the seizure of 5000 liters of Iranian diesel and other non custom paid items worth Rs.2 million in the limits of Daraban police station here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, Dera police intestified crackdown against the smuggling of illegal diesel and non custom paid items on the direction of Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti and District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

Following the directions, SHO Daraban police station Atta Ullah Khan in an action against smuggling of illegal diesel during the checking of the truck TKa-995 police found 5000 liters of diesel worth Rs.

1.4 million. Police seized the truck and smuggled diesel and later the police handed over to the Customs authorities.

Meanwhile During another operation during checking the vehicle LES-1086, the police found NPC items including 10 sacks of dry milk and 16 sacks of Iranian Shoppers worth Rs.0.4 million. Later NCP items seized by the police were handed over to the customs authorities as per the rules.