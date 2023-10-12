Open Menu

Dera Police Seize 5000 Liters Of Iranian Diesel, NCP Items

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Dera police seize 5000 liters of Iranian diesel, NCP items

Dera Ismail khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Dera Police have conducted successful operations resulting in the seizure of 5000 liters of Iranian diesel and other non custom paid items worth Rs.2 million in the limits of Daraban police station here on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, Dera police intestified crackdown against the smuggling of illegal diesel and non custom paid items on the direction of Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti and District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

Following the directions, SHO Daraban police station Atta Ullah Khan in an action against smuggling of illegal diesel during the checking of the truck TKa-995 police found 5000 liters of diesel worth Rs.

1.4 million. Police seized the truck and smuggled diesel and later the police handed over to the Customs authorities.

Meanwhile During another operation during checking the vehicle LES-1086, the police found NPC items including 10 sacks of dry milk and 16 sacks of Iranian Shoppers worth Rs.0.4 million. Later NCP items seized by the police were handed over to the customs authorities as per the rules.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle Nasir Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmed ..

Pakistan team greeted with warm reception in Ahmedabad              ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial G ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Equatorial Guinea on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on ..

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Jordan on death of former Prime Minister ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

3 hours ago
UAE and US Presidents discuss regional development ..

UAE and US Presidents discuss regional developments in phone call

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

9 hours ago
 UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO ..

UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO Regional Committee for the Eas ..

10 hours ago
 NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

12 hours ago
 Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

12 hours ago
 Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Haf ..

Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Hafiz Hamdullah

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan