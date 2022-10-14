UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Seize 60 Liters Liquor, Arrest Six Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 02:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police and narcotics eradicating team in joint operation seized 60 liters of liquor and arrested six accused including two murder suspects in two separate actions conducted here on Friday.

According to the district police spokesman, Station House Officer (SHO) Saddar Police Station Salim Khan leading a team of police and narcotics eradicating team spotted four persons at Shalimar Town carrying two canes on their two motorcycles.

When the police tried to intercept them, the suspects sped up, but the police managed to stop them.

Upon search, the police recovered 60 liters of wine from both the canes they were carrying.

The police also took motorcycles and the accused into custody and booked them under Narcotics Act.

Seperately, a police party-led by Station House Office (SHO) Paniyala police station Abdul Ghaffar conducted operation against anti-social elements in the area and arrested two murder suspects Faisal and Inam who had allegedly killed Irfanullah in a broad daylight over old enmity.

More Stories From Pakistan

