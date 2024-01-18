Open Menu

Dera Police Seize NCP Betel-nuts Worth Rs 4.5 M

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM



DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The district police have foiled a smuggling bid seizing a quantity of Betel-nuts (Chhalia) worth Rs 4.5 million during an ongoing crackdown against the smugglings of non-custom-paid (NCP) items in the district.

Following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the operations against the smuggling of NCP goods were continued across the district, said a spokesman for district police.

He said a team of Darazinda police station led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Sher Ullah Khan along with SHO Taib Din Khan foiled a smuggling bid and recovered a quantity of foreign Betel-nuts from a Coal-loaded truck.

The estimated cost of the recovered Betel-nuts was around Rs 4.5 million which was later handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal action.

