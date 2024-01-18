Dera Police Seize NCP Betel-nuts Worth Rs 4.5 M
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The district police have foiled a smuggling bid seizing a quantity of Betel-nuts (Chhalia) worth Rs 4.5 million during an ongoing crackdown against the smugglings of non-custom-paid (NCP) items in the district.
Following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the operations against the smuggling of NCP goods were continued across the district, said a spokesman for district police.
He said a team of Darazinda police station led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Sher Ullah Khan along with SHO Taib Din Khan foiled a smuggling bid and recovered a quantity of foreign Betel-nuts from a Coal-loaded truck.
The estimated cost of the recovered Betel-nuts was around Rs 4.5 million which was later handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal action.
Recent Stories
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HESCO detects 509 more connections engaged in power theft, issued detection bills4 minutes ago
-
BISP survey begins in Sargodha4 minutes ago
-
Political hustle bustle everywhere, Social media shaping various political party campaigns34 minutes ago
-
Posters urge people to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day54 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws held54 minutes ago
-
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister2 hours ago
-
KP-PRC starts rehabilitation drive for flood affectees2 hours ago
-
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in Iran: FO2 hours ago
-
Pakistan strikes terrorists' hideouts in Iran; several terrorists killed: FO2 hours ago
-
GB Union of Journalists elections on Jan 2812 hours ago
-
Commissioner Quetta Division lauds MERC's services12 hours ago
-
Acclaimed Islamic scholars to address ‘Dastarbandi’ ceremony at Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania12 hours ago