Dera Police Seize NCP Car Worth Rs 5m
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Dera police on Sunday claimed to have seized a non-custom paid (NCP) car worth around Rs 5 million in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.
According to Police spokesman, the district police following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, have launched a crackdown against smuggling.
He said a police team led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Younis Khan created a blockade where they checked various vehicles. Meanwhile, the police team stopped a car bearing number (LEB-2756) for checking.
The police taken the car into custody after it was found as NCP. The estimated worth of the car is said to be Rs Five million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.
