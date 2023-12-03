Open Menu

Dera Police Seize NCP Goods Worth Over Rs 14 M

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Dera police seize NCP goods worth over Rs 14 m

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The district police, in continuation of crackdown against smuggling of non custom paid (NCP) items, have seized goods worth over Rs 14 million in the limits of Darzinda police station here Sunday.

Following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the operations against smugglings of NCP goods were continued across the district without any discrimination, said police spokesman.

He said a team of Darazinda police station led by SDPO Darazinda Circle Sher Ullah Khan along with SHO Taib Din Khan and Incharge of ‘Aman-Mela’ check post Mokel Khan recovered NCP items during checking of several vehicles.

During the checking of vehicles, the police recovered a total of 439 sacks of ‘Chalia’, 43 sacks of Chinese Salt and 24 bundles of Tyres. The estimated worth of these recovered items was around Rs 14 millions which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

