Open Menu

Dera Police Seize NCP Goods Worth Over Rs 1.76 M

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Dera police seize NCP goods worth over Rs 1.76 m

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The district police on Wednesday claimed to have seized non custom paid (NCP) goods worth over Rs 1.76 million during checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Dera Town and Daraban police stations.

According to the Police spokesman, a police team of Dera Town police station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Balcoh along with SHO Faheem Abbas and special task team inspected several vehicles. During checking, the police recovered 40 sewing machines, 24 sacks of plastic bags and eight cartons of blades.

The estimated worth of the recovered goods was around Rs 1.43 million.

Similarly, Daraban police team led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Aneesul Hassan along with SHO Atta Ullah Khan recovered 272 bundles of cigarettes from a vehicle at Daraban Check post. The estimated worth of the recovered cigarettes was around Rs 330,000.

Later, the recovered NCP items were handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Vehicle Circle Saddar Post From Million

Recent Stories

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic st ..

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic stability: Sharmila

31 minutes ago
 IESCO continues indiscriminate action against runn ..

IESCO continues indiscriminate action against running, dead defaulters

31 minutes ago
 BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitio ..

BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitions

31 minutes ago
 Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sa ..

Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sajjad Arshad

24 minutes ago
 Forget company car, France embraces the company bi ..

Forget company car, France embraces the company bike

36 minutes ago
 Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

36 minutes ago
FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral t ..

FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral ties

36 minutes ago
 Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conferen ..

Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conference

34 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaug ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates Mega International Live ..

34 minutes ago
 PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with prom ..

PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with promise of 'change'

34 minutes ago
 More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day ..

More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day strike

34 minutes ago
 BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan