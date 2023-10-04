Dera police seize NCP goods worth over Rs 1.76 m

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The district police on Wednesday claimed to have seized non custom paid (NCP) goods worth over Rs 1.76 million during checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Dera Town and Daraban police stations.

According to the Police spokesman, a police team of Dera Town police station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Balcoh along with SHO Faheem Abbas and special task team inspected several vehicles. During checking, the police recovered 40 sewing machines, 24 sacks of plastic bags and eight cartons of blades.

The estimated worth of the recovered goods was around Rs 1.43 million.

Similarly, Daraban police team led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Aneesul Hassan along with SHO Atta Ullah Khan recovered 272 bundles of cigarettes from a vehicle at Daraban Check post. The estimated worth of the recovered cigarettes was around Rs 330,000.

Later, the recovered NCP items were handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.