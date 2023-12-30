Dera police seize NCP goods worth Rs 2.7 m

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The district police have seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth around Rs 2.7 million during an ongoing crackdown against the smuggling of NCP goods in the limits of Daraban and Shaheed Nawab Khan police stations.

Following the directions of DPO Dera, the operations against the smuggling of NCP goods were continued across the district, said a police spokesman.

He said Daraban police recovered 100 sacks of Iranian Plastic bags from a vehicle bearing registration number (DIK-4868) during checking en route to Zhob.

The estimated cost of these recovered plastic bags is around Rs 1.5 million.

Meanwhile, Shaheed Nawab Khan police station recovered 48 NCP tyres loaded in a car with the registration number (AFX-789) during checking. The estimated worth of these recovered NCP tyres is said to be around Rs 1.2 million.

Later, all the recovered NCP goods were handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.