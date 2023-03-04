UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Seize NCP Items Worth Over Rs 0.5 M

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The Dera police have seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs 0.5 million here at the Daraban Check post in the limits of Daraban police station.

According to the Police spokesman, the police under the supervision of DSP Kulachi circle Asif Mehmood and led by Daraban Police station SHO Abdul Ghafar Khan stopped a passenger bus coming from Quetta at Daraban check post for checking.

During the checking of the bus, the police found non-custom paid items including 30 cartons of cakes, 30 sacks of macaroni, 50 cartons of jam (JEMAS), 100 cartons of single malai and 50 cartons of chocolates. The total value of these items was over Rs five lacs.

Later, the police handed over the recovered non-custom paid items to the customs authorities.

