Dera police seize NCP items worth Rs 2.8 mln

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The district police on Tuesday seized non custom paid (NCP) items worth Rs 2.8 million during ongoing crackdown against the smugglings.

Following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the operations against smugglings of NCP goods were continued across the district, said a spokesman for district police.

He said the Dera Town and Gomal University police stations recovered NCP goods during successful actions against smuggling. The estimated cost of the recovered goods is around Rs 2.8 million which was later handed over to the Customs authorities for further legal action.

The DPO appreciated the actions taken by the concerned police stations and said the Dera police would not leave any stone unturned for controlling all type of crimes including smuggling.