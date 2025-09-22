Dera Police Seize Over 8.4 Kg Narcotics, Arrest Nine Suspects
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Dera police have arrested nine suspects, including proclaimed offenders, and seized more than 8.4 kilograms of narcotics along with illegal weapons in a series of successful operations against drug peddlers and criminals.
According to police spokesman, the actions were carried out under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.
A team of Cantt police station, led by SDPO Muhammad Adnan and SHO Arsalan Khan Gandapur, apprehended multiple suspects with heroin, hashish, Ice and weapons.
The police recovered 540 grams of heroin from Muhammad Adnan son of Younas, 1185 grams of hashish from Umar Farooq son of Zafar Hussain, 650 grams of Ice drug from Muhammad Javed son of Ghulam Yasin while 2,135 grams of hashish from Nadeem son of Najeebullah.
A proclaimed offender named Tariq son of Nazir of Kohat, was also taken into custody with 1,965 grams of hashish and two illegal pistols along with 10 cartridges.
Meanwhile, suspects involved in other heinous crimes were also arrested.
They include Muhammad Sibtain son of Muhammad Hussain of Basti Dewala, Dr. Imtiaz Khan and Dr. Taimoor Khan of Civil Hospital Dera, and Rashid son of Muhammad Sadiq.
The police said all suspects have been booked under relevant laws, and further investigations are underway.
