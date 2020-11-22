Dera Police seized hundreds of litres of Iranian petrol

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) ::Kalachi police seized hundreds of litres of Iranian petrol, kerosene and arrested a pick-up driver by registering a case here on Sunday.

According to details, Kalachi police stopped Dotson pick-up No. C-5144 Dera near Kadi Malang, recovered 1100 litres of Iranian petrol and 160 litres of kerosene.

Police arrested the driver Yousuf Kashmiri, resident of Zafarabad Colony.