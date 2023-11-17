Dera police seized NCP items, 12000 litres Iranian diesel

The Dera police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items including 12000 liters of Iranian diesel during the checking of several vehicles in the limits of Chaudhwan and Gomal University Police stations here on Friday

According to the police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, police teams of Chaudhwan and Gomal University police stations inspected several vehicles at the different checkposts.

Chaudhwan police station under the leadership of SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan along with SHO Amanullah Baloch, during the checking of various vehicles, a total of about 12,000 liters of NCP Iranian diesel was seized.

The estimated worth of the recovered Iranian diesel was around Rs 3.4 million.

Meanwhile, Gomal University Police Station led by SDPO Prova Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with SHO Kazim Hussain and ASI Allah Wasaya seized 16 cartons of cigarettes and 04 sacks of China salt worth Rs 1 million during the checking of several vehicles on the different check posts.

The estimated worth of the recovered NCP goods and Iranian diesel was around Rs 4.4 million. Police registered the separate cases and later handed over the NCP items to the customs authorities for further legal action.