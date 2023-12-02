Open Menu

Dera Police Seized NCP Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Dera police seized NCP items

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Dera Town Police station.

According to the police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a police team of Dera Town Police Station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Saleem Baloch along with SHO Malik Sajid inspected several vehicles.

During checking, the police recovered NCP items including 23 sacks of Irani shopper, 01 sacks of dry milk, boxes of almonds, 02 bundles of cloth and 18 bundles of China salt.

The estimated worth of the recovered goods was around Rs 06 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

