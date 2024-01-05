Dera police seized NCP items

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Daraban Police station on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, Following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a police team of Daraban Police station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Anees ul Hasan along with SHO Ghaffar Khan inspected several vehicles.

During checking, police recovered NCP items including 26 Carton of tiles, 23 carpets, 50 bags of Iranian shoppers, 03 bags/briefcases, 02 bags of parachute cloth, 17 bags of dry milk and 02 boxes of regulators.

The estimated worth of the recovered goods was around Rs 2.7 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.