Dera Police Seized NCP Items, Worth 20 Millions

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 09:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth 20 millions during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Daraban Police station on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a police team of Daraban Police station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Anees ul Hasan along with SHO Ghaffar Khan inspected several vehicles.

During checking, various NCP items recovered including 255 tyres of different sizes, 630 rolls of cloth and 436 sacks of Chalia.

The estimated worth of the recovered goods was around Rs 20 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

