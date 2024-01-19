Dera Police Seized NCP Items Worth 6.5 Million
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Dera Town Police station on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, Following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a police team of Dera Town Police Station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Saleem Baloch along with SHO Attaullah Khan inspected several vehicles.
During checking, police recovered NCP items from truck number 8660-DIK including 93 sacks of parachute cloth, 13 sacks of China salt and 04 tyres.
The estimated worth of the recovered goods was around Rs 6.5 million which was later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.
