Dera police to provide foolproof security during Muharram: RPO

Dera ismail khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the security of processions during the month of Muharram, said Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Tuesday.

He said that the police have finalized all the security arrangements in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank for a peaceful Muharram.

RPO said that four zones have been set up in Dera district in terms of security, and more than 7,000 police personnel will perform their duties. About 2500 officers and officials will perform their duties simultaneously on six thalajat during Muharram.

Out of 69 Imam Bargahs in Dera Ismail Khan, 26 have been declared the most sensitive and 43 have been declared as normal. A total of 642 majalis will be held in Dera district, out of which around 100 majalis have been declared as the most sensitive.

The sectarian harmony would be the top priority and no spark of malice and hatred will be allowed under any circumstances, he said.

The RPO said practical steps should be taken for the establishment and stability of peace during Muharram.